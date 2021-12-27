BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns activated eight players from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday afternoon including Youngstown native and cornerback Troy Hill.

In addition to Hill, the team announced that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, guard Drew Forbes, safety Ronnie Harrison Junior, running back Kareem Hunt, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Hunt and Hill were dealing with injuries when they were placed on the COVID list.

The Browns also placed linebacker Elijah Lee on the reserve list on Monday.