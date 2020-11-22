Browns activate Conklin, Parkey from COVID list to play

The team made the moves to cap a rough few days as the Browns navigated around positive tests and protocols

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns will have starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday against Philadelphia after both were activated from the COVID-19 list.

The team made the moves to cap a rough few days as the Browns navigated around positive tests and protocols.

While it will be good to have Conklin and Parkey to face the Eagles, the Browns won’t have star defensive end Myles Garrett.

He tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and will miss Sunday’s game and it remains to be seen if he’ll play in next week’s game at Jacksonville.