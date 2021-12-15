Editor’s Note: The video above is FOX 8 coverage of the event.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio announced Wednesday all family members of 75 children who attended a holiday event with Baker Mayfield have been notified after he was placed on the Cleveland Browns‘ COVID-19 list.

Baker and Emily Mayfield attended the club’s “Passing the Joy” event at the Elyria South Club.

“We required all those attending Monday’s event to wear masks while in the building and get their temperature checked upon entrance,” Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio CEO Jeff Scott said in a statement.

FOX 8 photo from “Pass the Joy” event

The club says Mayfield tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Baker tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Elyria South Club will be closed for the remainder of the week.

The organization will be doing a deep cleaning at the facility.

There have not been any confirmed reports of other positive COVID tests following the event.

Monday, the Mayfields took pictures with kids at the event, passed out gift bags and played basketball with the kids.