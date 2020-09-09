Baker Mayfield isn’t into excuses as he starts third season with Browns

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– If Baker Mayfield seems more focused this season, it isn’t by design. It happened organically.

Another year, another head coach, another offense. And the changes are complicated by coronavirus with fewer in-person meetings and team practices, and no preseason.

“That can be an excuse if you wanted to use it, but we’re not doing that,” Mayfield told reporters during a video call on Wednesday.

“We’re not interested in excuses. I don’t think anyone wants to hear them. We’re so focused on 2020,” echoed head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Baker’s teammates have noticed a change in leadership. Center JC Tretter said Mayfield has always been a competitor, but now he’s super dialed in. Kareem Hunt said he’s looked great all camp, while Nick Chubb said the team believes and trusts in Baker.

It could have something to do with a pact with defensive end Myles Garrett to push their teammates on both sides of the ball.

“I truly believe that everything happens for a reason. Myles and I coming here two years in a row are meant to be culture changes,” Mayfield said.

The third-year quarterback and the rest of the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Baltimore on Sunday against the Ravens and defending league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Stefanski said the Ravens are a formidable opponent, adding he has a lot of respect for coach John Harbaugh and the team’s impressive talent.

