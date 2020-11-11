Baker Mayfield could return to practice as soon as Wednesday, after being placed on COVID-19 list

Mayfield could return to the practice field as early as Wednesday if he continues to test negative for the virus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns were back on the practice field today as they get ready to kick off the second half of their season Sunday at the Stadium, but starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was not at the team facility.

Mayfield was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list after a Browns staff member tested positive on Saturday morning and contact tracing protocol was followed.

Mayfield could return to the practice field as early as Wednesday if he continues to test negative for the virus.

To date, the Browns have yet to have a player test positive for COVID-19 since the season began.

Mayfield has played in all eight games this season for the Browns, he’s thrown 15 touchdown passes this year, seven interceptions and he’s completed 61% of his passes.

If he is unable to play on Sunday, Case Keenum would assume the quarterback duties.

“We try to be very careful, make sure at every moment we are reminding the guys and at some points there is going to be some unfortunate moments but I can promise you all of our guys are being diligent about this,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Mayfield was on the virtual calls this morning with his teammates and he will get a chance to watch today’s practice on tape while he is in quarantine so he can be prepared if he is able to return to the facility as early as Wednesday.

Earlier today, the Browns designated running back Nick Chubb for return from injured reserve. He is expected to play barring any setbacks this week in practice.

