Baker Mayfield confident in O-line against sack-leading Chase Young, Washington

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Washington Football Team doesn’t have a top-ranked defense, but they lead the NFL in sacks. In Week 1, they sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz eight times. The following week, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was able to keep them to three.

Now, the Browns (1-1) take on Washington (1-1) Sunday afternoon in Cleveland. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said those 11 sacks in two games gets your attention immediately.

“Five first round picks, obviously with (Montez) Sweat and Chase Young on the outside. Big, athletic strong,” Stefanski said during a media availability on Wednesday.

Young, former Ohio State defensive end and Heisman Trophy finalist, is tied for the NFL sack lead at 2.5 with Steelers T.J. Watt. Stefanski said he applies pressure and makes plays in the run game, while demonstrating strength, power and quickness.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Young is proving why he was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“They’re really good upfront. It’s the challenge for us. The game starts up front. We have to bring the intensity,” Baker said. “We have to find completions, get the ball out, establish the run game. Not let them be the game wreckers.”

He expressed confidence in his offensive line and highlighted their performance during the Browns 35-30 win over the Bengals in Thursday Night Football.

“We had no sacks, over 200 yards rush and they played extremely well. We’re going to lean on those guys and trust them to do that week in and week out. We know it’s a different opponent this week, but we have to carry the same mindset to go in there and execute,” Mayfield said.

The Browns will get some added help. Right tackle Jack Conklin, who missed last week with an ankle injury, said he will play on Sunday.

