NORMAN, Oklahoma (WKBN) – Current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield broke his silence about a turbulent offseason Tuesday at a youth football camp in Oklahoma.

Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com reports that Mayfield responded to a question of whether there was any chance of returning to Cleveland. Mayfield says: ” it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on.”

With a potential suspension of Deshaun Watson looming, Mayfield was again asked if he could see himself playing for the Browns again.

“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out,” Mayfield said. “But, we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides.”

Mayfield admitted frustration with not being traded prior to mini-camp, but says that it’s out of his control.

Aside from Watson and Mayfield, the Browns also have backups Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on the roster.