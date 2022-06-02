CLEVELAND (WJW) – The attorney representing 23 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions alleges the owner of one spa received $5,000 from the star quarterback.

Nia Smith was the 23rd woman to file a lawsuit against Watson. She filed Tuesday in Harris County District Court.

According to a lawsuit, the owner of a spa where Nia Smith worked, “facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them.”

“She arranged at least five massage therapists for him and he gave her at least $5,000 and we’ll have to ask him why he gave her that,” Buzbee told the I-Team. “She now claims he didn’t, even though we have texts showing money and we have his Cash App receipt saying he did. So we will explore all that.”

Attached to the lawsuit filed Tuesday is a picture of a $5,000 receipt from Watson. The receipt says the money was paid for a “machine.”

On Wednesday, we reached out to the owner of the spa involved and she hung up on us.

Buzbee also says he plans to file a 24th lawsuit in the next few days.

Watson’s attorneys issued a statement about the new lawsuit saying in part that Watson vehemently denies the allegations.