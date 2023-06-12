HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WKBN) — According to court documents, a misdemeanor assault charge against Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been dropped after he completed a pretrial conversion program.

Charges were originally filed back in April after Winfrey allegedly caused bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing her.

Winfrey was back on the practice field last Thursday at a mandatory mini-camp.

The 22-year-old was selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He played in 13 games for Cleveland during his rookie season. He finished the season with 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Browns open training camp on July 22.

The Cleveland Browns will kickoff off the 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.