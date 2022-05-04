CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s plans tells The Associated Press that the Browns intend to hire Eagles executive Catherine Raiche as a high-ranking member of Cleveland’s front office.

Raiche previously worked with Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia and could be brought in as his assistant GM. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the process is in the early stages.

The 33-year-old Raiche is currently the NFL’s highest-ranking female football executive.

ESPN Cleveland was first to report the Browns’ interest.