CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Highly-controversial NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has raised speculation on Twitter that he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns.

Brown tweeted Friday “Cleveland Antonio Browns. C-A-B.” He added, “Take the Browns to SuperBowl. Not ToiletBowl.”

Brown was last seen on the field last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, walking off the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets in Week 16.

This comes minutes after star quarterback Deshaun Watson announced that he wished to be traded to the Browns.

Brown was a seven-time pro bowler with the Pittsburgh Steelers during a run that spanned from 2010-2018. He won a Super Bowl championship with the Bucs in 2021.