SANTA CLARA, California (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns fans that have been clamoring for the team to acquire San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, will not receive their wish.

The veteran quarterback has agreed to a restructured deal to stay in San Francisco as the backup to starter Trey Lance for the 2022-23 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the reworked deal.

Garoppolo was widely viewed as a viable replacement to fill in as the Browns’ starter while Deshaun Watson is suspended.

The report says that Garoppolo will receive a fully guaranteed $6.5 million base salary.

Garoppolo also reportedly received a no-trade clause, which will keep him in San Francisco the entire season. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Various media reports indicated that the Browns had varying levels of interest in acquiring Garoppolo via trade, or potentially by signing him in free agency in the event he was released by the 49ers.