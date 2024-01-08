BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the playoffs, opponents for the 2024 regular season have been finalized.

Aside from facing AFC North foes both home and away, the Browns will meet opponents from the AFC West, NFC East, and AFC East.

Cleveland will play eight home games and nine road games in 2024.

The official schedule with game dates and times will be announced later in the spring.

The following are the Browns home/road opponents for next season.



HOME

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers



AWAY

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers