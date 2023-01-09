BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-10, finishing in fourth place in the AFC North, and failing to qualify for postseason play.

With the regular season now complete, the Browns’ road and home opponents are now officially set.

Aside from matchups with familiar AFC North foes, the Browns will meet opponents from the NFC West and AFC South next season.

Cleveland will play nine home games and eight road games in 2023.

The official schedule with game dates and times will be announced later in the spring.

The following are the Browns home/road opponents for next season.

Home Games:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans



Away Games:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks