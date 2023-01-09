BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns finished the 2022 season with a record of 7-10, finishing in fourth place in the AFC North, and failing to qualify for postseason play.
With the regular season now complete, the Browns’ road and home opponents are now officially set.
Aside from matchups with familiar AFC North foes, the Browns will meet opponents from the NFC West and AFC South next season.
Cleveland will play nine home games and eight road games in 2023.
The official schedule with game dates and times will be announced later in the spring.
The following are the Browns home/road opponents for next season.
Home Games:
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
Away Games:
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks