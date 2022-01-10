BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns completed the 2021 season with a record of 8-9, finishing in third place out of four teams in the AFC North Division.

With the NFL regular season complete, the Browns now know their home and away opponents for the 2022 campaign.

Cleveland will play nine road games with eight home contests.

2022 home opponents:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



2022 away opponents:

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Football Team

The complete 2022 Cleveland Browns schedule, including games, dates and times, will be announced in the spring.