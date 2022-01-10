BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns completed the 2021 season with a record of 8-9, finishing in third place out of four teams in the AFC North Division.
With the NFL regular season complete, the Browns now know their home and away opponents for the 2022 campaign.
Cleveland will play nine road games with eight home contests.
2022 home opponents:
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 away opponents:
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers
Washington Football Team
The complete 2022 Cleveland Browns schedule, including games, dates and times, will be announced in the spring.