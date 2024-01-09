ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Two former Cleveland Browns will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as members of the class of 2024.

Quarterback Tim Couch and cornerback Antonio Langham were two of the 19 players and three coaches named as inductees.

Couch played quarterback at Kentucky from 1996-98. He was named SEC Player of the Year in 1998.

For his career at Kentucky, Couch completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 8,435 yards and 74 touchdowns. He broke seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records and 26 school records.

Following his college career, he was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

He played five years for Cleveland, eventually leading the team to the 2002 NFL Playoffs, before injuries ended his career following the 2003 season.

Langham was a two-time All-American cornerback at Alabama. He played for the Crimson Tide from 1990-93. He finished his four-year career in the college ranks with 141 tackles and a program-high 19 interceptions. In 1993, he won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the nation’s top defensive back.

Langham went on to play seven years in the National Football League after being selected in the first round at No. 9 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 1994 NFL Draft.

The College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.