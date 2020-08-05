Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Grand jury to get case of man accused of pointing gun at officer in Youngstown
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
Top Stories
Tribe, economy, even cemeteries hurt as virus hits Choctaws
Video
Mercer County football teams approved to start on time… if they want to
Marines react to discovery of sunken tank, remains off California coast
Video
NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Jobs
Community
July 4 fireworks and events
Summer Events
Academic Excellence
Local online religious services
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns stay flexible amid opt-outs and coronavirus
Gallery
‘The season shouldn’t happen,’ Odell Beckham Jr. tells the Wall Street Journal
Video
Browns tight end Njoku not seeking trade, commits to team
Video
Browns team up with Red Cross for Northeast Ohio blood drive today
Video
Trending on WKBN.com
Arkansas man plants mystery seeds from China, says they’re ‘growing like crazy’
Video
Boardman motel owner reports vandalism to flooded room, feces smeared throughout
Man leads police on chase after a break-in in Youngstown, police say
Boardman man facing charges for crash in Campbell
Weather