Cleveland Browns welcome University of Cincinnati’s OT James Hudson

National Team offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have a brand new offensive tackle. Coming to the team from the University of Cincinnati is James Hudson. He was chosen 110th overall in Round 4.

Right after the pick, the player spoke with the media to express his excitement:

James Hudson meets with the media live: https://t.co/ixpX6JgT9q — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 1, 2021

The player also took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his new pro football team:

CLEVELAND!!!!!!!!!!!! — James Hudson III ™ (@Cinco_Cinco3) May 1, 2021

Hudson joins Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who were selected earlier in the draft.

Following Hudon’s selection, the Browns chose Tommy Togiai.