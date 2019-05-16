Cleveland Browns waive former Hubbard running back LJ Scott

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday they have waived Hubbard grad LJ Scott and replaced him on the roster with free agent running back D’Ernest Johnson.

Scott was originally signed on Monday, but left camp after one day of OTA’s in Berea.

According to sources, Scott is mulling his football future.

LJ Scott also attended rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year.

He closed out his four-year college career at Michigan State ranking ninth among the program’s all-time leaders in rushing yards (2,855), as well as placing 12th in rushing touchdowns (25).

Scott remains Trumbull County’s all-time leading rusher and was twice named our WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year in high school.