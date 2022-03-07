CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have used the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku.

The team made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Njoku has played five years in Cleveland and caught 148 passes for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns during that span. He played in 16 games last season and finished with a team-high of four receiving touchdowns.

The Browns were reportedly working on a long-term contract with the veteran tight end and could still reach an agreement.

The franchise tag for tight ends is expected to be around $11 million this season.