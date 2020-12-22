Cleveland Browns trio named to Pro Bowl

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ standouts Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Nick Chubb were named 2021 Pro Bowl.

Bitonio and Garrett were selected as starters on the team.

Bitonio, the longest-tenured member of the Browns, has been named to the past three Pro Bowls. He is the first Browns guard to be selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls since Pro Football Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson made six consecutive from 1966-71.

“It’s always an honor and a humbling experience when you’re recognized by your peers, NFL coaches and the fans,” Bitonio said. “The Pro Bowl really is a team honor, especially for a lineman, and I know I wouldn’t have got this recognition without everyone else on the offensive line, everyone in that huddle and all of my teammates. I also want to thank the great fans of Cleveland who voted us.”

Chubb ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards this season, with 931 yards and ten rushing touchdowns.

“I’m really happy for Myles and Joel,” said Chubb. “Everyone on the team plays a part in people being named to the Pro Bowl and I know we have lots of guys on our team that are deserving of this honor. For me, it’s all about the team, not individual honors. All of our goals are still out there in front of us and that’s what we are focused on.”

Garrett ranks among the league leaders in strip sacks (tied for first with four), fumble recoveries (tied for second with two), forced fumbles (tied for third with four) and sacks (tied for fifth with 11).

“This Pro Bowl nod means so much more than an individual accolade,” said Garrett. “This is due to the collective efforts of the Cleveland Browns organization and the city itself. The hard work and sacrifice of our frontline workers, city officials and so many others allowed us the opportunity to play football in front of our deserving fans in 2020. I am incredibly honored to be representing the Browns and the City of Cleveland in the Pro Bowl for the second time. I can’t wait to see where our hard work takes us next.”