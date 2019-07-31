Cleveland Browns to induct Clay Matthews into Ring of Honor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Browns’ legend Clay Matthews will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this season.
Mathews will be honored during halftime of Cleveland’s Week 3 match-up against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.
His son, Clay Matthews, III, is a linebacker for the Rams.
The elder Matthews spent 16 seasons in Cleveland.
Matthews played in 278 games — the 21st most in NFL history — and amassed 1,561 tackles over that span.
Matthews was a three-time All Pro and received four Pro Bowl nods.
During his 16 seasons with the Browns (1978-93), Matthews had 76.5 sacks, 1,430 total tackles, 14 interceptions, 24 forced fumbles and 13 recoveries.
The Browns selected Matthews with the 12th overall pick in the same 1978 NFL Draft.