Cleveland Browns to induct Clay Matthews into Ring of Honor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Browns’ legend Clay Matthews will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this season.

Mathews will be honored during halftime of Cleveland’s Week 3 match-up against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

His son, Clay Matthews, III, is a linebacker for the Rams.

The elder Matthews spent 16 seasons in Cleveland.

Matthews played in 278 games — the 21st most in NFL history

Matthews was a three-time All Pro and received four Pro Bowl nods.

During his 16 seasons with the Browns (1978-93), Matthews had 76.5 sacks, 1,430 total tackles, 14 interceptions, 24 forced fumbles and 13 recoveries.

The Browns selected Matthews with the 12th overall pick in the same 1978 NFL Draft.