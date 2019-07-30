Cleveland Browns to add another statue to FirstEnergy Stadium

The team will unveil the sculpture during the Browns’ Fantennial Weekend, which is scheduled for September 6 through 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will honor Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham with a statue in his likeness at the stadium later this fall.

According to the team, they will unveil the sculpture during the Browns’ Fantennial Weekend, which is scheduled for September 6 through 8.

“As we celebrate the NFL’s 100th season, we are honored to pay tribute to Otto Graham with this timeless sculpture that will properly recognize him, not only as one of the Browns’ top players but also as one of pro football’s greatest all-time quarterbacks,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a news release. “This year’s Alumni Weekend will be truly special as we welcome many of our Browns legends back home in Cleveland, as well as have the opportunity to thank and host many members of Otto Graham’s family.”

Currently, the Browns have just one statue outside the stadium for Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown.

Otto Graham’s statue will be erected outside of the southeast corner of FirstEnergy Stadium.