Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Antonio Callaway suspended without pay

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway watches during warmups before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Wide receiver Antonio Callaway is suspended without pay for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, according to the Cleveland Browns.

Callaway is still eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and he will be eligible to return to the roster on September 30.

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey said he’s “disappointed” in Callaway but remains supportive of him.

“Freddie and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand. He understands our expectations of him,” he said. “We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person, first and foremost.”

Callaway released the following statement:

I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the suspension is unrelated to a citation for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license in August 2018.

The Browns selected Callaway in the fourth round of 2018’s draft despite his troubled past at Florida and testing positive for marijuana at the NFL combine.