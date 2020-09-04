Cleveland Browns sign T Brady Aiello

This is a 2020 photo of Brady Aiello of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have signed T Brady Aiello.

Aiello was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on August 15.

The 6’6” 307 lb. rookie is a former Oregon Duck.

Aiello appeared in 47 games for the Ducks.

The Browns active roster is currently 77 players.

They have to get it down to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday, the Browns acquired Safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

