Cleveland Browns sign T Brady Aiello

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have signed T Brady Aiello.
Aiello was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on August 15.
The 6’6” 307 lb. rookie is a former Oregon Duck.
Aiello appeared in 47 games for the Ducks.
The Browns active roster is currently 77 players.
They have to get it down to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday, the Browns acquired Safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
