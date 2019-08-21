Cleveland Browns sign former Ohio State standout

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed former Ohio State University standout Braxton Miller.
Miller spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles, before being released last weekend.
Now a wide receiver, Miller is entering his third season in the NFL.
The former Buckeye was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2016. He has appeared in 21 games with nine starts. Miller has 34 career receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
He spent last season on Philadelphia’s practice squad.