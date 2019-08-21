Cleveland Browns sign former Ohio State standout

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2013, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller throws a pass against Michigan State during the Big Ten Conference championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Despite missing nearly three full games with a sprained knee last season, he passed for 2,094 yards and 24 touchdowns, and ran for 1,068 yards and 12 scores. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The former Buckeye was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2016

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed former Ohio State University standout Braxton Miller.

Miller spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles, before being released last weekend.

Now a wide receiver, Miller is entering his third season in the NFL.

The former Buckeye was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2016. He has appeared in 21 games with nine starts. Miller has 34 career receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

He spent last season on Philadelphia’s practice squad.