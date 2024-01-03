CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Five players from the Cleveland Browns were selected to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Wednesday.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku and cornerback Denzel Ward were all selected.

Bitonio, who has made the NFL Pro Bowl for six consecutive seasons was named a starter along with 5-time selections Garrett and Cooper.

Myles Garrett ranks among the best in the NFL this season with 14 sacks and 17 tackles-for-loss.

Amari Cooper leads Cleveland with 1,250 receiving yards, the third-most by a Browns player in a season.

David Njoku leads the team with 81 receptions this season. Denzel Ward has recorded two interceptions and 11 passes defensed to make his third NFL Pro Bowl.

The Browns also had six additional players named as alternates. That includes punter Corey Bojorquez, kicker Dustin Hopkins, saftey Grant Delpit, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, center Ethan Pocic, and guard Wyatt Teller.

The Browns had four players (Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Wyatt Teller) named to the 2023 Pro Bowl, and five players (Bitonio, Chubb, Garrett, Teller, and Denzel Ward) in 2022.