Cleveland Browns release official preseason game dates, times

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns’ 2020 preseason schedule was officially announced Tuesday.

The exhibition slate includes three matchups against teams from the NFC North, one of which will be nationally televised.

2020 Browns Preseason Schedule
Sat., Aug. 15 at Chicago 1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 22 at Green Bay 4 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 30 vs. Minnesota 4 p.m. (FOX YOUNGSTOWN)
Thurs., Sept. 3 vs. Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

In a release sent out Tuesday, the Browns emphasized they are adhering to all league and government guidelines.

The team is regularly discussing coronavirus matters with medical and epidemiology experts at University Hospitals to remain updated on all best practices and recommendations, including how to create safe environments when returning to work and during future events.

