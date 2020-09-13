Cleveland Browns ready to battle Baltimore Ravens in first game of the season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their first game of the 2020 season against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kick off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. today at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced during a recent press briefing that he will be calling the offensive plays. He said he feels confident in the decision.

“I have not called 1,000 games, but I will tell you, when I have called it, we are very collaborative. We have a lot of people who will have a hand in this, and I am really lucky because I am surrounded by a bunch of really good coaches on the offensive and defensive side. Feel good about our staff,” he said.

The team has dealt with their fair share of challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to training restrictions and the cancellation of preseason. Despite the changes, linebackers coach Jason Tarver believes his guys are ready.

The Winning Mix: 3 key ingredients for a victory over the Ravens



📰 » https://t.co/j0K62R1enR pic.twitter.com/9wu6TUW2tz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 12, 2020

“Our energy has been outstanding. That is what is great about this group. They challenge each other, and they have just been positive and running. They have been one-time correction guys, and that is a great thing. That means if they get it wrong, they find a way to get it right, and that is what it is about,” he said. “Not everything is going to be perfect. There are only two things they can do. They can run or they can pass. As we see those things, we make the corrections, and our positive energy and how we are able to focus, it is on our way and we like where we are going.”

Tarver was also asked about fans not being in the stands this year and if there could be any benefit to overhearing plays from the other team. He said only time will tell.

“There are some quarterbacks in this league that are going to say whole bunch of stuff, and it may not be true. That is going to be interesting. That will be something for everybody. We are all excited to feel, hear and experience this season because it is unique. I like the question,” he said.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: