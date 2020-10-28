Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Baker’s five touchdown passes ties a Browns' single-game record set by Derek Anderson in 2007

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7.

Despite a rough start, Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 297 yards.

He led the team to a 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a 24-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining.

Baker’s five touchdown passes ties a Browns‘ single-game record set by Derek Anderson in 2007.

Mayfield previously won AFC Offensive Player of the week in Week 16 in 2018.

