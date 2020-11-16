Cleveland Browns put Andy Janovich on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed fullback Andy Janovich on the COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The Browns said they were informed Monday morning that a player tested positive for the virus. The individual was immediately self-isolated and the facility was closed during contact tracing.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, and teams cannot say whether a player is in quarantine or positive for COVID-19.

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on August 24, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Janovich has two receptions for 13 yards in his first season with the Browns.

