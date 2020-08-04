Cleveland Browns’ off-season acquisition opts out of 2020 season

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings prepares to take the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings on reserve/opt-out.

Billings was signed as a free agent in March to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, including a $1.5 million signing bonus. His contract will move to 2021.

He has three years of NFL experience, with all of them coming with the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed his rookie season in 2016 with a knee injury.

Billings played in all 16 games and started each of the final 14 games with Cincinnati. In 2019, he finished with 35 total tackles, four of which were for loss, had a quarterback sack and four quarterback hits.

He was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor.

Any player may opt-out of participating in the 2020 NFL season for any reason. The player must provide the club with written notice of his election to opt-out. Once given, the notice will be irrevocable for the remainder of the 2020 season.