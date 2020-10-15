Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. sent home from practice with illness

The Browns are preparing to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh this Sunday

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from the team’s practice facility Thursday with an illness, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski said he’s feeling under the weather and it’s out of an abundance of caution. Beckham was tested for coronavirus and the results will be available Friday, according to the head coach.

“You have to be careful. I don’t want to assume anything,” Stefanski told reporters during a Zoom call Thursday.

Stefanski said the team is following league COVID-19 protocols.

“I think we’re on high alert. That’s just 2020,” he said.



