Cleveland Browns’ new head coach looking to future of franchise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Exactly one year ago, Freddie Kitchens was named the 17th full-time head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski was introduced as the team’s new head coach.

“I have a great, great respect for the alumni of this storied franchise,” Stefanski told reporters. “I pinch myself to think that I’m going to talk to Jim Brown later today. It’s my dad’s favorite player growing up, so I’ve heard all about Jim Brown from a young kid, and that’s special to me.”

Stefanski is 37 years old and has coached in the NFL for 14 years, all of which has been with the Vikings. He served as the offensive coordinator in Minnesota for one season and helped lead the Vikings to 10 wins a playoff berth.

Even though the Browns are on their third full-time head coach in three years, Stefanski said his future is on the future.

“We’re not looking backward; we’re moving forward. And I hope all of our players know that, too,” he said.