CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Joe Thomas is one step closer to Canton. The former Browns’ left tackle has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland and started all 167 games for the Browns during that span. His 10,363 consecutive snaps is believed to be the longest streak in NFL history. His ten Pro Bowl selections are also the most in team history.

Thomas was named one of the 15 Modern Era finalists on Wednesday and will now face one final vote by the Hall of Fame selectors during their annual meeting later this month.