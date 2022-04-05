CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have re-signed kicker Chase McLaughlin.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

McLaughlin converted 15 of his 21 field attempts last season in Cleveland including all four of his kicks from 50 yards or more.

For his career, McLaughlin has made 75.5% of his field goal attempts, and a 97.1% of his extra points.

McLaughlin joined Phil Dawson last season as the only Browns kickers with two 50-plus-yard field goals made in the same game. It happened Week 3 against Chicago last year.

McLaughlin has played 3 years in the NFL with 6 different teams.