Cleveland Browns: Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin designated for return

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Good news is coming from Berea days ahead of the Cleveland Browns primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens.

T Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt are designated for return from injured reserve.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski suggested that the two might be returning early this week.

BEREA, OHIO – AUGUST 29: Offensive tackle Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Conklin is a two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He started six games this season at right tackle.

He was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury on Nov. 6.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns avoids the tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hunt suffered a serious calf injury on Oct. 17 against Arizona.

Hunt appeared in the first six games this season and recorded 361 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 161 yards.

The Browns play at Baltimore Sunday. Following that, they have a bye week, and then host the Ravens at home.

Cleveland is last place in the AFC North at 6-5.

It’s a close division, with the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the leaderboard with 7-3.

The kickoff is Sunday at 8:20 p.m.