Cleveland Browns GM says Baker’s best games are coming

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns’ General Manager Andrew Berry talked to the media Wednesday about what the team is working on amid a much-needed bye week.

The 6-6 Browns are at the bottom of the AFC North.

He says the team is “reviewing everything,” including personnel.

They struggled against the Ravens in Baltimore Sunday and get one week of rest before hosting the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns have five weeks left on their schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

Berry says he expects to see quarterback Baker Mayfield’s best football with the time left.

“We expect him to play his best football down the stretch after the bye,” Berry said.

Berry also said Baker has nothing to prove the rest of the season.

In their last seven games, the Browns have scored 14, 17, 10, 41, 7, 13 and 10 points.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski says the blame is on him for the team’s struggles, many fans are echoing former player Greg Pruitt.

“He volunteered to take the blame, but that don’t make me feel better,” Pruitt told FOX 8.

“I want him to take the blame and do some change.”

Many have criticized Stefanski’s play calling.

Berry is backing him up.

“I have a ton of confidence in him as a play-caller,” Berry said.

“Kevin can manage everything on his plate,” he continued.