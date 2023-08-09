BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – With some help from the Cleveland Browns, the Liberty High School football team will be rocking brand-new helmets during the 2023 season.

While visiting the Browns’ training camp on Wednesday in Berea, the Leopards were surprised with 85 brand-new helmets that the team will dawn during road games.

Credit: Liberty Head Coach Joe Simon

The white Xenith brand helmet features a panther claw strike through both sides in school colors, with a white face mask to pair with it.

Head coach Joe Simon and team were presented the gift by a few current Browns, including former Ohio State cornerback and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

Credit: Liberty Head Coach Joe Simon

The Leopards will open up the season in their new helmets as they hit the road to take on Edgewood on Friday, August 18.