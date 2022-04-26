CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns do not have a selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The team sent their first-round pick to Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Considering the number of picks the Browns gave up in the trade, it is highly unlikely they get back into the opening round.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to reminisce about first-rounders of drafts’ past.

Here’s a look back at the Browns’ first-round selections since 2010:

2021: 26th overall: Greg Newsome II, cornerback, Northwestern

During his rookie season with the Browns, he played in 12 games and logged 30 solo tackles. He’s got a four-year deal with Cleveland.

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

2020: 10th overall: Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle, Alabama

Wills was one of the top-rated offensive tackles in a draft class deep at the position. He immediately stepped into a starting role on the offensive line, making the switch from right to left tackle.

He got rookie of the week honors in 2020 and was named to the PFWA’s 2020 NFL All-Rookie team.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on September 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

2019: None

2018: 1st overall: Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Oklahoma

He’s played in 60 games for Cleveland and led the Browns to their first playoff win since Jan. 1. 1995. Last season, he struggled through a shoulder injury and the offense had trouble gaining momentum.

The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett to be the backup. General manager Andrew Berry would not say if he’s received any offers for Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

4th overall: Denzel Ward, cornerback, Ohio State

Ward is a two-time Pro Bowler. He recently signed a five-year deal with the Browns worth more than $100 million. That makes him the highest-paid CB in NFL history.

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns tries to make an interception in front of Dontrelle Inman #80 of the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 34-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

2017: 1st overall: Myles Garrett, defensive end, Texas A&M

Garrett isn’t just a defensive end. He’s THE defensive end. He’s also a three-time Pro Bowler, fan-favorite and helps lead the NFL Waterboys program, dedicated to providing access to clean drinking water.

In 2021, he broke the Browns’ record for most sacks in a single season.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown after a fumble recovery in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

25th overall: Jabrill Peppers, safety, Michigan

Peppers was mostly a return man for the Browns before he was traded to the Giants in a deal that brought Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. OBJ is now with the Rams and Peppers is now with the Patriots.

Jabrill Peppers #22 of the Cleveland Browns returns a punt in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

29th overall: David Njoku, tight end, Miami

Njoku had a strong second season but dealt with injuries over the next two years. It looked like his time in Cleveland was coming to an end when he requested a trade. Things have turned around and in March, the Browns placed a franchise tag on the TE.

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after Cleveland defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 21-16 at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

2016: 15th overall: Corey Coleman, wide receiver, Baylor

Coleman suffered two broken hands while with Cleveland before he was traded to the Bills in 2018.

Since then, he’s played with the Patriots and the Giants. He’s suspended for the first part of the 2021 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He’s now with the Chiefs.

Corey Coleman #19 of the Cleveland Browns runs after the catch against Trovon Reed #38 of the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

2015: 12th overall: Danny Shelton, defensive tackle, Washington

The Browns traded Shelton to the Patriots in 2018. He also played with the Lions before joining the Giants. He signed a one-year deal with New York in 2021.

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive tackle Danny Shelton #55 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

19th overall: Cameron Erving, center, Florida State

Erving was moved to center, where he struggled. He was traded to the Chiefs. They declined his option in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. In 2021, he joined the Panthers.

Cameron Erving of the Florida State Seminoles holds up a jersey after being picked #19 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 30, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

2014: 8th overall: Justin Gilbert, cornerback, Oklahoma State

The top-rated prospect didn’t produce in Cleveland. He was dealt to Pittsburgh in 2018 for a sixth-round draft pick. He was released in 2017 and later suspended for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Justin Gilbert #21 of the Cleveland Browns returns a kickoff against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 4, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

22nd overall: Johnny Manziel, quarterback, Texas A&M

Where to begin with Johnny Football? To call the former Heisman Trophy winner’s stint in Cleveland tumultuous would be an understatement. He started his first game as a rookie but wasn’t named the starting QB until the following year.

There was also a not-so-secret trip to Las Vegas and allegations he assaulted his then-girlfriend. The Browns released him in 2016. He played in the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football and Fan Controlled Football.

He’s currently listed as a member of the FCF Zappers.

Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 30, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

2013: 6th overall: Barkevious Mingo, outside linebacker, LSU

Mingo appeared in New England’s Super Bowl win in 2017. He played with the Colts, Seahawks, Texans and Bears. He was a member of the Falcons practice squad in 2021.

Barkevious Mingo #51 of the Cleveland Browns runs drills during rookie camp at the Cleveland Browns Training facility on May 10, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

2012: 3rd overall: Trent Richardson, running back, Alabama

Richardson was a consistent running back his rookie season. He played in two games with the Browns the following year before he was traded to the Colts for a 2014 first-round pick in a surprising trade.

He played with the Raiders and the Ravens before moving to the Canadian Football League. Last year, he signed with the Caudillos de Chihuahua of Mexico of the Futbol Americano de Mexico.

Running back Trent Richardson #33 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 34-12. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

22nd overall: Brandon Weeden, quarterback, Oklahoma State

Weeden was a minor league baseball player before enrolling at Oklahoma State and playing football. He became the oldest player selected in the first round of the draft at the age of 28.

Weeden was named the starting quarterback his rookie year. He lost the job mid-season in 2013 to Brian Hoyer. He was later a member of the Cowboys, Texans and Titans. He last played in 2018.

Quarterback Brandon Weeden #3 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

2011: 21st overall: Phil Taylor, defensive tackle, Baylor

Taylor had his best NFL season as a rookie. He was released in 2015. He played with Washington before retiring in 2019.

Christian Ponder #7 of the Minnesota Vikings scrambles away from Phillip Taylor #98 of the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2013 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

2010: 7th overall: Joe Haden, cornerback, Florida

Haden, well-liked by fans, was with the Browns from 2010 to 2016. During that time, he was selected to two Pro Bowls. While his play appeared to be on the decline, he was snatched up by the Steelers after being released in 2017. He became a three-time Pro Bowler in 2019. He remains with Pittsburgh.