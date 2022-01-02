YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the results of the Week 17 action, the Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Los Angeles Chargers win over the Denver Broncos officially eliminated the Browns.

The Steelers are still alive but need to win out and a Jaguars win over the Colts in Week 18.

Coming into the day, all four teams in the AFC North were alive for the division title, but the Cincinnati Bengals clinched the division with their win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland Monday night at Heinz Field.