Cleveland Browns deal with early injuries as full-pad practices begin

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns held their first fully-padded practice Monday afternoon during a steady rain in Berea.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff have to be a bit concerned over a play that occurred midway through the practice. Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb was hit around the neck area by linebacker Mack Wilson.

Chubb immediately left the field with one of the medical personnel. Initial reports state he is being checked for a possible concussion.

Chubb is coming off a phenomenal season in 2019, where he was the leading rusher in the league up until the final day.

For the Browns early in this camp, there have already been adjustments to key players with injuries.

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett sat out the work out with a hamstring issue and starting center JC Tretter continues to rehab from a minor knee surgery. Rookie Nick Harris is filling in.



Stefanski said it’s important for players to not be overly aggressive during these early padded practices. The Browns will continue their full practices on Tuesday with another afternoon workout.

“We had that conversation last night. The pace of practice should look exactly the same as it did yesterday in shells. They have to understand how to practice hard and take care of each other regardless of the dress or the attire that they are wearing,” Stefanski said.



The season opener is Sept. 13 in Baltimore.

