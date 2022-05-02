CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have waived kicker Chase McLaughlin. The team made the announcement on Monday.

McLaughlin played in 16 games last season for Cleveland and converted 15 of his 21 field attempts, including all four of his kicks from 50 yards or more.

For his career, McLaughlin has made 75.5% of his field goal attempts, and a 97.1% of his extra points.

McLaughlin has played three years in the NFL with six different teams.

The Browns also waived kicker Chris Blewitt, who they signed in December.

Over the weekend, Cleveland drafted LSU kicker Cade York with 124th pick in Round 4 of the NFL Draft.