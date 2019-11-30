Cleveland Browns coach spotted wearing ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ shirt prior to big game

The shirts were created in response to the fight that broke out between Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was spotted wearing a “Pittsburgh Started It” t-shirt prior to the Browns vs. Steelers game Sunday.

GV Art and Design, a Cleveland-area clothing company, posted to its Facebook page Friday, reporting that the coach was wearing its design.

The shirts were created in response to the fight that broke out between Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during the last match-up between the two.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him in the head with it. Other players were also disciplined for their involvement in the melee.

ESPN reported that Garrett told the league that Rudolph used a racial slur before the brawl erupted, something that Rudolph has denied.

The Browns face the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday.