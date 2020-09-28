Cleveland Browns celebrate victory over Washington, head coach says ‘good team win’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns came out on top as they battled the Washington Football Team Sunday, boosting their record to 2-1.

It’s the first time the team has owned a record above. 500 since 2014.

The Browns forced five turnovers in the game, three interceptions and two fumbles, one coming on the final play of the first half. Myles Garrett strip sacked Dwayne Haskins in the fourth quarter which helped the Browns seal the victory.

“That is a good team win. Anytime you are plus-five [in the turnover margin], that is darn good. Defense, I thought was outstanding. I challenged them to get that rock, and they did. We scored on every single one of those takeaways, except for that one right there at the half. It was a game where we went down in the game a couple times and the guys came back,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski after the game.

Nick Chubb had a stellar performance with 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first Browns player to record 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in consecutive weeks since Leroy Kelly in 1967.

“We played a great team. The Washington Football Team has a great defense. We knew it was not going to be easy, but we take pride in those 2-yard dirty runs and those 0-yard dirty runs because we know it takes a toll on the team, and eventually, we will bust one. The whole game everybody kept telling me, ‘Just be patient. It is going to pop. It is going to pop.’ I think it worked for us,” Chubb told reporters.

6 plays that changed the game in our win over Washington



📋 » https://t.co/pUNPlNMx3F pic.twitter.com/hiwd5grcDp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020

With 35 points last week and 31 today, the Browns have scored at least 30 points in consecutive games for the first time since 2010. Baker Mayfield said while the win feels good, there’s still plenty of work to do moving forward.

“First and foremost, this is a football town. They deserve to have a great franchise and a great team, but we are worried about right now. Like I said before the season started, it is about building that culture, bringing the right guys in and pushing this thing in the right direction, which is what we have been doing and we are trying to do. We have to build on this momentum and keep going one game at a time,” he said.

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: