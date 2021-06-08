Cleveland Browns assistant charged with drunk driving

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson walks out onto the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson was recently charged with drunken driving on May 27.

Cleveland.com was the first to report the story.

Brownson was originally stopped for speeding, and her blood-alcohol was more than twice the legal limit.

In a statement, the Browns say they are aware of the incident and are “extremely disappointed that a member of our organization put themselves in this situation.”

The 31-year old is in her second season with the Browns and is one of several female coaches in the National Football League.

Last season, she served in a variety of coaching roles. Brownson spent time coaching tight ends, running backs, and wide receivers.