CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns bolstered their secondary in Round Three of the NFL Draft on Friday. The team selected defensive back Martin Emerson from Mississippi State with the 68th overall pick.

Emerson is a 6 foot 2, 200 pound cornerback. He recorded 49 tackles last season with the Bulldogs and his 89.6 coverage grade was the highest by an SEC cornerback since 2020.

The Browns started day two of the NFL Draft by making another trade with the Houston Texans. The Browns sent their 2nd round pick (#44 overall) to Houston for three picks, including #68, #108, and #124 overall.

The Browns have eight remaining draft picks over the next two days. Those draft picks include: