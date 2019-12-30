Cleveland Browns 2020 opponents released

Cleveland's schedule will include four playoff teams next season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns’ opponents for the 2020 season have been determined, and were officially released by the team Monday morning.

Outside of the six home and away games against the Bengals, Ravens and Steelers from the AFC North, the Browns will also play ten non-divisional opponents, three of which made the playoffs this season.

The schedule will include HOME games against the Colts, Eagles, Raiders, Redskins and Texans.

The AWAY games will include the Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars, Jets and Titans.

The dates and times of the Browns’ schedule will be released later this spring.