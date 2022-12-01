CLEVELAND (WJW) — In its first year under a new name, the Cleveland baseball team defied all expectations and not only went to the playoffs but won a series before succumbing to the New York Yankees.

Now Guardians fans can start thinking about baseball fever once again with tickets for Guards Fest going on sale soon.

The fan appreciation event is being held at Huntington Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, and is back for the first time since the pandemic shut everything down.

At the newly-named event, fans can expect autograph/meet-and-greet opportunities with players and alumni and, of course, Slider and the Hot Dogs, along with a chance at the batting cages.

Tickets (which are mobile only) go on sale this Friday.

Find out more about the event at CLEGuardians.com/GuardsFest.