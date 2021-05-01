Cleveland adds secondary depth with SEC safety with second fifth-round pick

The Browns selected Georgia safery Richard LeCounte with the 169th-overall pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns continued to add depth to their defense with their second pick of the fifth round, selecting Georgia safety Ricard LeCounte with the 169th-overall pick.

LeCounte started five games his senior season with the Bulldogs, posting 26 total tackles, with three interceptions and four pass breakups.

He missed the last four games of the year after sustaining injuries from a car accident.

LeCounte was named to pre-season watch lists for the Bednarik Award (collegiate defensive player of the year), Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top DB) and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation’s top defensive player).

The Georgia product is the second secondary player to be taken by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft.